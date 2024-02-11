Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,290. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.82.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

