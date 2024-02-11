Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.11. The stock had a trading volume of 684,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,052. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

