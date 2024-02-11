Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 13,843,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,444,740. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

