Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.91. 1,169,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.25 and a 200 day moving average of $374.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.