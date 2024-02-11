Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,919,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,134,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,235,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:CXT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. 262,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.