Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,523,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.94. The company had a trading volume of 306,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,761. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.