Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

