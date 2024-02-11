Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.