Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.