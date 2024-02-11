Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Increased by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.10 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

