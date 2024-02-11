Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Decreased by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $981.65 and a 200-day moving average of $954.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

