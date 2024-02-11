QUASA (QUA) Price Up 155.8% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 155.8% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $134,513.42 and $389.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015706 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.42 or 1.00142120 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00184481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009824 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00090026 USD and is up 75.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.