Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 174.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.50. 1,799,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

