Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rallybio by 44.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

