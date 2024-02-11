Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE RL opened at $175.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $175.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

