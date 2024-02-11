Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RYN

Rayonier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $439,076,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.