RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $770,713.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $714,914.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,566,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 26,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $770,713.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,442 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,186.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

