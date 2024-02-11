Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
