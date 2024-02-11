Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.140-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

