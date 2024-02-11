Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $20.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $175.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

