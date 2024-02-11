Reviewing Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1.85% 27.61% 7.17% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Globavend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.60 billion 0.50 $325.13 million $2.71 27.55 Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 4 4 2 0 1.80 Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Globavend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

