Reviewing Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A Alpha Tau Medical N/A -26.02% -22.18%

Risk and Volatility

Todos Medical has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Todos Medical and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$33.76 million ($0.35) -9.37

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Todos Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Todos Medical and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Todos Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.