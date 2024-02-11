Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 69 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.11. 684,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,052. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.