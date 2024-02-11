Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Markel Group stock traded up $20.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.94. 54,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,445.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.