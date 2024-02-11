Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $400,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.6 %

PEP stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.67. 12,731,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

