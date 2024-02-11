Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $42,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $12.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $845.22. The stock had a trading volume of 257,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $726.69 and its 200 day moving average is $614.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

