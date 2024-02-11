Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $70,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,166.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

