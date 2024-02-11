Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $539,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.90. 2,367,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $350.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

