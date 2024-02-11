Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,727 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 2,380,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

