Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.62. 2,894,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,700. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
