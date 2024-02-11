Rock Point Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.62. 2,894,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,700. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.