Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 6,678 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.75. 3,488,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.