Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,771 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. 8,843,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.