Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,479,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

