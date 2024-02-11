Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 175,316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after buying an additional 545,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.