Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $76.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.38.

GILD stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after acquiring an additional 440,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

