RS Crum Inc. Buys 1,870 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

