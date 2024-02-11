RS Crum Inc. Buys 39,984 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 711,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.