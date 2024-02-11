RS Crum Inc. Buys 719 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,998 shares of company stock worth $2,176,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 3,792,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,266. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

