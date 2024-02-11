RS Crum Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,698,000 after buying an additional 109,132 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,398,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period.

DFAX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 614,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

