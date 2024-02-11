RS Crum Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.