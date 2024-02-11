RS Crum Inc. Purchases 42,438 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,396. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.