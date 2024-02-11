RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 451 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,674,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $723.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.76. The company has a market cap of $320.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

