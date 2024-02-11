RS Crum Inc. Sells 4,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

