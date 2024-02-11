RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

RXO Stock Down 2.3 %

RXO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Insider Transactions at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 953,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,148,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in RXO by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

