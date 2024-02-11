Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 184.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

