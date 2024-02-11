Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPGC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 12th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,248.68% and a negative return on equity of 9,387.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

About Sacks Parente Golf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

