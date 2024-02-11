Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPGC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 12th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,248.68% and a negative return on equity of 9,387.23%.
About Sacks Parente Golf
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.
