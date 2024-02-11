Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAFE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

