Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $291.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

