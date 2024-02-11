Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 1,682,928 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $719,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.51. 5,948,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,739. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

