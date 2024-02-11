Sanders Capital LLC Has $819.57 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Booking worth $819,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $82.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,758.18. 398,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,490.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

